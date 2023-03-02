Pre-match Preview: CITY SC faces Charlotte FC in home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a dream start to its inaugural season, St. Louis CITY SC will look to follow up on its first win with a home opener victory against Charlotte FC.

A 3-2 thriller, including a late, game-winning goal from João Klauss helped CITY SC win its first-ever match as an MLS club. According to MLS, 10 of the last 20 MLS expansion teams won their inaugural match. CITY SC is now No. 19 in the latest MLS power rankings heading into a home opener against Charlotte FC this Saturday, March 4.

JOÃOMG pic.twitter.com/kqIClvbodl — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 26, 2023

With a win against Charlotte, the club will have a record of 2-0 and be just the fourth expansion team in league history to win its first two matches. Also new to the league, Charlotte FC failed to score in their first home match. But they did well against Western Conference opponents last season, avoiding losses in four of the eight matches played against teams in the opposite conference.

News 4 will provide updates and coverage of the game, set for this Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at CITY PARK.

