Person of interest identified in killing of 15-year-old girl

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in south St. Louis.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in south St. Louis.

Police have identified the victim as Emily Valentine. According to Cpt. Christi Marks, a person of interest has been identified.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Minnesota Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. That’s where they found Valentine lying on a parking pad in an alley with a gunshot wound to the face. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Relatives are remembering Valentine for always looking out for others. Deatrice Shannon is her great grandmother.

“She had a good heart, you know, she would do what she could to help. Very good heart. She was always trying to bring somebody home with her, to feed them or whatever,” she said.

Marks said the killing wasn’t random, and the person of interest is someone who was with Valentine Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Man charged after 4 die in Midtown crash
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4...
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead
A big fire broke out at Bill's Service Center in O'Fallon, Mo. Wednesday morning
Massive fire breaks out at building in O’Fallon, Mo.

Latest News

Dozens of special tax districts and non-profits are paying close attention to the conversations...
4 You: As the push for ending personal property tax continues, St. Charles County non-profit showcases tax dollars in action
Two historic buildings slated for demolition in Overland
Two historic buildings slated for demolition in Overland
Metro East city looks to update short-term rental policies
Metro East city looks to update short-term rental policies
St. Louis City SC partners with Operation Food Search to help families who are food insecure
St. Louis City SC partners with Operation Food Search to help families who are food insecure