Man killed in fatal shooting at Washington Park, ISP investigating

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street.
The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street.(Storyblocks)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Washington Park Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 was requested by the Washington Park Police Department to investigate a reported shooting in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street. A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was declared deceased.

ISP DCI Zone 6 says the investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
A big fire broke out at Bill's Service Center in O'Fallon, Mo. Wednesday morning
Massive fire breaks out at building in O’Fallon, Mo.
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Man charged after 4 die in Midtown crash
A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Woman charged with shooting at teenagers violated bond by cutting ankle monitor
Woman charged with shooting at teenagers violated bond by cutting ankle monitor

Latest News

“I’m terrified.” O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws
‘I’m terrified.’ O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Man charged after 4 die in Midtown crash
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
One killed in fatal overnight two-vehicle crash
One dead following fatal car crash in the Central West End