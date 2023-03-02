Man killed in fatal shooting at Washington Park, ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Washington Park Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 was requested by the Washington Park Police Department to investigate a reported shooting in the 1200 block of N. 49th Street. A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was declared deceased.

ISP DCI Zone 6 says the investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

