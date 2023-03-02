One dead following fatal car crash in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) is investigating the third deadly crash this past week.

Two cars were involved in a car crash on Vandeventer & Washington in the Central West End shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

In the video above, one car is seen on its side.

Authorities told News 4 that one person died at the scene, and no one else was hurt in the crash.

Accident Reconstruction was requested.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.