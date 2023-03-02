One dead following fatal car crash in the Central West End
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) is investigating the third deadly crash this past week.
Two cars were involved in a car crash on Vandeventer & Washington in the Central West End shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.
In the video above, one car is seen on its side.
Authorities told News 4 that one person died at the scene, and no one else was hurt in the crash.
Accident Reconstruction was requested.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.