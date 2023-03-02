One dead following fatal car crash in the Central West End

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) is investigating the third deadly crash this past week.

Two cars were involved in a car crash on Vandeventer & Washington in the Central West End shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

In the video above, one car is seen on its side.

Authorities told News 4 that one person died at the scene, and no one else was hurt in the crash.

Accident Reconstruction was requested.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
A big fire broke out at Bill's Service Center in O'Fallon, Mo. Wednesday morning
Massive fire breaks out at building in O’Fallon, Mo.
A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Woman charged with shooting at teenagers violated bond by cutting ankle monitor
Woman charged with shooting at teenagers violated bond by cutting ankle monitor
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Man charged after 4 die in Midtown crash

Latest News

One killed in fatal overnight two-vehicle crash
One killed in fatal overnight two-vehicle crash
“I’m terrified.” O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws
“I’m terrified.” O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws
“I’m terrified.” O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws
“I’m terrified.” O’Fallon Ill. student demands enforcement of school bus safety laws
Dierbergs joins list of places joining University City redevelopment
Dierbergs joins list of places joining University City redevelopment