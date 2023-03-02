News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates is looking at how judges and the Circuit Attorney’s Office are handling accused criminals out on bond.

It’s something a lot of people have been questioning since the tragic downtown crash that caused a 17-year-old volleyball player to lose both her legs.

The accused driver, Daniel Riley, was violating his bond.

Last week Gardner claimed her office tried to get Riley’s bond revoked months before that tragic crash. She said they did it through verbal motions.

In the past 24 hours, News 4 Investigates found two different times the Circuit Attorney’s Office has objected to bond and put it on paper.

In June 2021, Micheal Davis Jr. was charged with shooting and killing a man during a kid’s birthday party.

He had been behind bars for almost two years waiting for trial. Until now. He just got bond, put on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

That decision comes from St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Mullen. It was one of his last orders on the bench because he retired on Wednesday.

Before he left, Judge Mullen told another accused murderer that he’d be staying behind bars.

Jonathon Jones, 18, was denied bond. He’s accused of shooting at Brandon Scott while driving in downtown St. Louis in September 2021.

This caused Scott to crash on the Arch grounds.

Scott’s family said they’re relieved Jones isn’t free, but they’re upset the other man accused in the murder is.

“How could you let someone out who’s accused of murdering somebody?” said Terrell Herndon, Scott’s cousin.

Judge Mullen gave bond to Mark Perry, not once but twice. Perry is charged with first-degree murder in Scott’s killing.

News 4 Investigates checked and found Perry was initially denied bond, but in December 2021, Judge Mullen released him and put him on GPS tracking.

Court records show Perry broke his bond multiple times.

Then in August 2022, he was arrested in Illinois for a gun charge.

Perry stayed locked up until recently when Judge Mullen gave him bond for a second time.

“In the city, for example, there are a number of people who have been in that jail for three or four years,” said Mark Hammer, a defense lawyer and former prosecutor. “You talk about the presumption of innocence, these people have not been adjudicated guilty of anything.”

Hammer said when judges consider bond they have to factor in how long it’s taking for cases to go to trial.

“If they’re able to get you in for a trial in six to nine months, the judges feel a lot less pressure about keeping you in custody,” he said.

While Davis is out on bond now, prosecutors did file a motion to have it revoked.

There is a hearing set for that that News 4 Investigates will be following.

