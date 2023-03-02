Missouri State Auditor Fitzpatrick subpoenas Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – As part of an ongoing audit of the City of St. Louis, Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has issued a subpoena to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Thursday afternoon, Fitzpatrick’s office announced that subpoenaed documents include bank statements, credit card statements, policy guidelines, and other expenditure information. The information was reportedly first requested on January 23, 2023, with a deadline of February 14, 2023.

“We’ve tried to work with the Circuit Attorney’s Office but my patience has run out,” Fitzpatrick said. “Serious questions have been raised about the performance of Kim Gardner’s office, and the fact that she refuses to produce basic financial documents for review is extremely concerning. The people of St. Louis, through their Board of Aldermen, have requested this audit, so when Ms. Gardner continues to evade her responsibility to produce critical documents as requested, she isn’t just refusing to cooperate with the State Auditor’s office, she’s also refusing to cooperate with her own constituents.”

The last state audit of the city was finished in 2010 and included 26 audit reports. To date, the State Auditor’s Office has released over 20 reports related to the current request.

Fitzpatrick anticipates the audit to be complete this year.

