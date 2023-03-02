Man fatally shot outside Ferguson apartment building, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot outside of an apartment building in Ferguson Wednesday evening, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of Coppercreek. Officers say they found the man shot in vegetation outside the building. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The suspect is at-large.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.

