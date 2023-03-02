Gateway Studios to open in Chesterfield in 2024

By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A sprawling music production facility will open in Chesterfield in 2024, with the goal of bringing the biggest stars to St. Louis to practice and perform.

News 4 toured the construction site for Gateway Studios, which spans 32 acres of land across the street from the Spirit of St. Louis Airport. The $150 million facility is scheduled to open in 2024 after pandemic-related supply issues delayed construction. The facility broke ground in 2021.

The facility will house several large warehouse studios, one the size of a football field, that can host touring artists for practice and rehearsal before tours. Currently, walls are going up at the facility, and steel girders are being raised into the structures daily.

The complex also has rigging that can support 2 million pounds and plenty of infrastructure for crew members, like catering services, stage design and show production.

Gateway Studios CEO Trey Kerr explained the vision is to once again make St. Louis a premier stop for artists on tour by giving them space to finetune their live performances. Currently, he said artists sometimes skip over St. Louis, opting for cities like Kansas City, Indianapolis and Chicago instead.

“The goal here is before you go on that big Summer tour, you need a place to rehearse, and tech and build your show, and make sure it’s right before you go out on the road,” Kerr said.

The facility’s location across from the airport gives artists easy access to bring in personnel and supplies. Kerr told News 4 that the company is already speaking with promoters about bringing shows to the space once it opens and performing in the area during subsequent tours.

“St. Louis is central and a great location,” Kerr said.

