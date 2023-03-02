Fundraisers set up to help injured Dupo officer

Flyers for two fundraisers for the Dupo officer who was shot on Feb. 26, 2023.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUPO, Ill. (KMOV) – Fundraisers have been set up to help the Dupo officer who was shot on Sunday.

Silicone bracelets can be purchased for $5 through the Dupo Police Department. All proceeds from the bracelets will be donated to the injured officer and his family.

Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead

An account has also been set up at the National Bank of Waterloo at 107 N. 2nd Street in Dupo for donations.

On March 12, Dairyland restaurant at 501 S. Main Street in Dupo will hold a barbecue fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m. until their pork steak and brat plates are sold out.

