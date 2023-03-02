Former Ram Chris Claiborne hired as Battlehawks linebacker coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Rams linebacker Chris Claiborne has been hired as the Battlehawks linebackers’ coach.

The move comes after Dave Steckel (former Mizzou defensive coordinator) resigned from the same post. Claiborne played eight seasons in the NFL, including a 2005 stint with the Rams.

He has spent the last two seasons as the linebackers coach at Arizona State.

