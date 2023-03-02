First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain & Wind

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday due to heavy rain & wind

Rain this evening through Friday Afternoon, 1-3″ Possible

Colder & Windy Friday, Gusts 30-45 MPH

This evening and tonight: A few scattered showers are likely coming in this evening from the southwest. Then we dry out briefly before steady and heavier rain moves in overnight.

Friday: Thursday night and through Friday morning expect rain, heavy at times. This will make for a slower commute and watch for ponding on the roads. Minor flooding is possible too, especially areas south of St. Louis where we will have the higher rainfall totals. Generally 1″-3″ rainfall area wide can be expected with the higher totals near 3″ south. A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon Friday for areas directly south of St. Louis including Jefferson Co. in Missouri and Monroe and St. Clair Counties in Illinois. The rain will continue into the afternoon but turn much lighter before ending late afternoon.

Some wet snow may try to mix in for areas north/west of St. louis, but those chances are lower and if it did snow, it would melt with above freezing temperatures.

Farther east there is a chance for a strong storm in the late morning including cities like Chester, IL to Nashville, IL to Centralia, IL. Though the higher threat is east of our coverage area.

Non-storm winds will be gusting 30-45 MPH and that can take down some tree branches and more isolated instances of tree limbs. The winds will gust from the Northeast in the morning and switch to the Northwest by afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM Friday.

Saturday is much quieter and will warm nicely to the upper 50s. The first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a problem. It will be dry and cool to in the mid to upper 40s.

