Dierbergs joins list of places joining University City redevelopment

The city counsel voted unanimously to make Dierbergs the latest tannate for the Market at Olive project.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city counsel voted unanimously to make Dierbergs the latest tannate for the Market at Olive project.

They plan on buying seven acres on the southside of Olive Boulevard for the store.

Currently, of the project there is only the 50-acre Costco which opened in October.

However, several stores are slated for the project, including a Raising Cane’s and a St. Louis Bread Co.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

