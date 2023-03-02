Dierbergs joins list of places joining University City redevelopment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city counsel voted unanimously to make Dierbergs the latest tannate for the Market at Olive project.

They plan on buying seven acres on the southside of Olive Boulevard for the store.

Currently, of the project there is only the 50-acre Costco which opened in October.

However, several stores are slated for the project, including a Raising Cane’s and a St. Louis Bread Co.

