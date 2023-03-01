Visit to Endangered Wolf Center sparks idea for Valley Park Middle School students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A visit to the Endangered Wolf Center sparked a love of wolves in a group of Valley Park Middle School students.

Teacher Michelle Sensabaugh found out about Colorado’s wolf reintroduction and her wheels started turning. She had her students write letters to the Colorado Conservation Commission, asking that Mexican Gray Wolves like the ones at the center be included in their plan.

The students said they felt very accomplished when they hit the submit button on their forms.

