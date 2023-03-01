‘A very conservative community’ Des Peres pumping brakes on weed shops in the city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recreational pot is proving to be popular across St. Louis.

If you go around St. Louis, it’s hard not to see pot shops.

Driving down Manchester Road you see a number of marijuana dispensaries, including one in Des Peres, currently only slated to be a medical dispensary, which has yet to open.

“There was a lot of controversy over it,” said Doug Harms, City Administrator for Des Peres.

Harms was referring to last year, when there was a big fight on whether the city should allow a medical weed shop in their community.

The Board of Aldermen did eventually allow the medical facility to open up with conditions, including the prohibition of converting the shop into a recreational facility, if Missouri law ever allowed it.

“Des Peres is a very conservative community,” said Harms.

Harms said the Board of Aldermen is listening to their constituents, at least the ones vocally against marijuana.

He said it’s an open legal question on whether the city can ever stop a recreational pot facility from coming in.

“I think our city attorney believes we’re in a good position,” said Harms.

While some people News 4 spoke with don’t want to see pot shops in town, others don’t really care.

“I don’t really pay attention because I have no desire to go to them,” said Alena Mathews.

Mathews said she wouldn’t mind seeing the extra tax money.

“As long as they keep the laws in check and as long as nobody drives under the influence like they shouldn’t then I think it’s fine,” said Mathews.

The city is certainly taking steps to pump the brakes, taking a meticulous approach to its potential policies.

That includes a 90-day moratorium for handing out recreational permits.

This week they passed a traffic study, costing around $20,000 to get a better feel for potential issues.

Harms said some aldermen are already on board for putting the question on the November 2024 ballot. Voters would decide to completely ban the sale of pot in Des Peres. The earliest date voters can choose to do so is the next presidential election, according to the Missouri Constitution.

“We’re trying to set the stage for are we going to be the first, perhaps the only city that prohibits those types of facilities under Amendment 3,” said Harms.

Like many municipalities in St. Louis County, residents of Des Peres will be voting for a three percent sales tax on weed in April, just in case they have to allow recreational pot.

Harms said they would expect around $80,000 a year from that.

