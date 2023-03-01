Six Flags St. Louis announces new Rookie Racer coaster

Six Flags St. Louis' Rookie Racer
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There is a new coaster coming to Six Flags St. Louis!

Rookie Racer puts riders in the driver’s seat as Formula 1-designed coaster cars careen along the steel track. The circuit is made up of maneuvers that include winding curves, drops and a horizontal loop.

“We are very excited to be able to provide coaster thrills to our younger guests with the addition of the new Rookie Racer,” said Park President John Krajnak. “This family ride has the look and feel of a major coaster with a height requirement that will allow smaller kids to ride with their parents and older siblings to provide an adrenaline-charged experience like only Six Flags can.”

The Rookie Racer will speed into the theme park this summer.

