Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother

After finding his mother unconscious from a seizure, Cornelius Fairley called 911 and told dispatchers what happened.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cornelius Fairley is a six-year-old boy whose favorite superhero is Batman, plays baseball and loves to play the drums.

“I got a drum set at my house,” he said. “My mommy and my daddy bought those drum sets. It’s a kid drum set but I want a real one.”

While his favorite hero is a fictional one, he quickly became a real hero in Picayune. After finding his mother unconscious from a seizure, Fairley called 911 and told dispatchers what happened.

“I called 911 because she wasn’t waking up,” Fairley said.

“Thank You Jesus because without him having the knowledge to do so, we don’t know what would’ve happened,” said Cornelia Andrews, Fairley’s grandmother.

Cornelius’ mom was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on Dec. 19, 2022, and is still continuing to face health issues.

“When they found it, unfortunately, it had spread to her liver and lungs,” Andrews said. “And a couple of weeks ago we found out it had spread to the brain as well.”

Despite the current situation, Andrews said their faith along with Cornelius are helping to keep the family spirits high.

“He’s always thinking ‘I want to give this to my mommy,’” she said. “You know some kids go into the store ‘can I have this for myself, can I have this.’ But he was more so trying to get something that would give a smile on his mommy’s face.”

Andrews said he would always think about his mom before thinking about himself.

“The other day we went into the Dollar Tree getting something and when he came back, he was like ‘Glamma look what I have,’ and he picked up different colored flowers and said ‘I want to take this to my mommy.’”

Despite the community praising his quick act, the little hero said he only has one wish.

“I love you mommy and I hope you come back soon or if the hospital tells you that you have to come back home,” Fairley said.

The boy was honored earlier this month by Picayune’s city council and even led the city’s Mardi Gras parade with the police department.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so through their GoFundMe.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
4 victims who died in weekend crash in Midtown identified
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4...
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General, Gardner responds in YouTube interview

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: March 1
‘A very conservative community’ Des Peres pumping brakes on weed shops in the city
‘A very conservative community’ Des Peres pumping brakes on weed shops in the city
Freddy’s coming to Busch Stadium
Freddy’s coming to Busch Stadium
New designs released for ambitious Brickline Greenway project
New designs released for ambitious Brickline Greenway project
‘I can’t get my daughter back’ Mother of Forest Park crash victim talks of the pain from losing...
‘I can’t get my daughter back’ Mother of Forest Park crash victim talks of the pain from losing daughter