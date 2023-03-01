One person shot during confrontation on Galleria Parkway

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot in a confrontation between a motorist and two pedestrians, Richmond Heights police said.

The shooting happened on Galleria Parkway under I-170 on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Police said a motorist fired a single shot at the pedestrians, hitting one of them in the leg.

Police said it is unknown at this time what the confrontation was about. The suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
4 victims who died in weekend crash in Midtown identified
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
Mild Days, Late Week Storm With Rain & Wind
Mild Days, Late Week Storm With Rain & Wind

Latest News

Missouri lawmakers looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations
Missouri lawmakers looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations
North City native returns to open first Black-owned inclusive pharmacy in STL history
North City native returns to open first Black-owned inclusive pharmacy in STL history
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Group shows support for Kim Gardner amid backlash
Group shows support for Kim Gardner amid backlash