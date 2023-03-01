One person shot during confrontation on Galleria Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot in a confrontation between a motorist and two pedestrians, Richmond Heights police said.

The shooting happened on Galleria Parkway under I-170 on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Police said a motorist fired a single shot at the pedestrians, hitting one of them in the leg.

Police said it is unknown at this time what the confrontation was about. The suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.