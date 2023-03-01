New designs released for ambitious Brickline Greenway project

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The ambitious Brickline Greenway project is set to connect St. Louis City from the north to the south and the east to the west, and design elements are taking shape.

The discussions and planning around the Brickline Greenway have been ongoing for years, but now you can step foot on part of the $245 million project. A portion of the greenway is now open in front of City Park, the new MLS stadium in Downtown St. Louis. But the first major segment of the greenway will be completed in North St. Louis.

“We want to make sure North St. Louis has an opportunity to connect in a different way to the rest of St. Louis City and we want to make sure the residents are a part of the conversation,” said Shaughnessy Daniels, the Civic Engagement Manager for Great Rivers Greenway.

The new design options presented at a community meeting Tuesday night give an idea of what the Northern segment along North Grand will look like. It features narrowing the road and widening the sidewalks, adding trees and greenery, lighting and other amenities. The greenway will be a place where people can walk, bike, run and gather.

“We’re hoping that bringing a greenway to this area really helps bring people out. We know that part of safety is bringing people out, being present, eyes on the street, eyes in the community, people walking biking, gathering, that’s what makes a community safe and fun. That’s what we want to bring to the northside,” said Daniels.

The planned timeline includes finishing the design with additional community feedback by 2024 and construction on the northside portion in 2025. One of the reasons for the long timeline is due to funding. The first portion has received $15 million in a federal grant. But the entire project, connecting Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park and then Forest Park to the Arch grounds, will cost $245 million.

They hope the entire project can be completed by 2029.

To learn more and see the detailed design go to: https://greatriversgreenway.org/brickline/project-process/

