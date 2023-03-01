NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
4 victims who died in weekend crash in Midtown identified
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4...
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General, Gardner responds in YouTube interview

Latest News

FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Back-to-back winter storms are pummeling California and leaving people stranded. (CNN, KCRA,...
Back-to-back storms pummel California, West Coast
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap