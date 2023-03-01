Missouri lawmakers looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations

Currently, Missouri has a $750 fee for farmers growing industrial hemp.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are looking to repeal industrial hemp regulations. Currently, Missouri has a $750 fee for farmers growing industrial hemp.

A Missouri bill would get rid of that. Hemp has various uses. Most CBD products are made from hemp plants.

In the U.S., the most common products include fiber used for textiles, seeds, leaves used for mulch and hemp oils.

A lobbyist for Hemp Hemp Hooray said most of the industrial hemp products on the market are imported from other countries.

“We’re hoping to see further product safety and consumer safety regulations enacted so that we have standardization in the market for the assurance of consumers that their products are safe and tested, according to standardized, standardized protocols,” said Eapen Thampy, a lobbyist for Hemp Hemp Hooray.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
4 victims who died in weekend crash in Midtown identified
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
Mild Days, Late Week Storm With Rain & Wind
Mild Days, Late Week Storm With Rain & Wind

Latest News

North City native returns to open first Black-owned inclusive pharmacy in STL history
North City native returns to open first Black-owned inclusive pharmacy in STL history
Shooting generic
One person shot during confrontation on Galleria Parkway
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Group shows support for Kim Gardner amid backlash
Group shows support for Kim Gardner amid backlash