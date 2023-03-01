Metro East city looks to update short-term rental policies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Belleville is looking to update its short-term rental policies as more properties are showing up in the St. Louis region.

The city created a committee to examine city code in regards to short-term rental businesses like AirBnb and VRBO. The city requires short-term rental owners to obtain a special permit business license in order to operate.

As of Wednesday, there are roughly 30 AirBnb rental sites in the Belleville area.

During a city council meeting in February, city officials discussed updating city code to include short-term rental businesses like AirBnb and VRBO. City leaders discussed oversight policies to ensure hosts and guests are properly vetted.

“I think the concern is how do you check everybody that comes in there every time they come in for an AirBnb,” said Clifford Cross, the director of economic development for the City of Belleville.

“The answer is not bringing in more strangers on a part-time basis,” Melinda Hult said, a former Belleville alderperson.

“I don’t think there’s too much issues with AirBnbs,” Belleville alderman Joseph Hazel said. “I would imagine there’s many more issues with residents of the neighborhood than somebody who may come and stay.”

People who attended the meeting also mentioned the need for more housing options as travel nurses and people working for Scott Air Force Base are coming to the area.

“They were waiting for their Air Force house to be ready,” Linda Weisenstein told News 4 about guests she previously hosted at her AirBnb in Old Belleville Historic District.

Weisenstein told News 4 she opened her AirBnb three years ago and got a business license with the city.

“I had a fire inspection and I also had an inspection of the building,” she said.

City officials suspect some short-term rental hosts haven’t signed up for a special use business license because much of short-term rental business is conducted online.

The city is potentially missing out on hotel-motel tax dollars.

Updates to the city’s policies are expected to be announced in April.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.