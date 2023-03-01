Mayor Tishuara Jones signs ‘safer streets’ bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones signed a bill into law Wednesday designed to upgrade infrastructure in the city.

Under the bill, $40 million in federal relief money will go towards infrastructure improvements such as traffic calming, street paving and more.

“This bill will improve dangerous intersections, target areas, implement traffic studies that have been sitting on the shelf, and it also puts us on the path for our city’s first-ever mobility and transportation master plan which we need,” Jones said.

The “safer streets bill” includes plans to repave several major roads, including parts of Jefferson Ave and Kingshighway.

The bill signing comes in the aftermath of several recent high-profile accidents in St. Louis City.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.