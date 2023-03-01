Massive fire breaks out at building in O’Fallon, Mo.

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews are battling a large fire at a building in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Bill’s Service Center on Sonderen Road near Ft. Zumwalt North Middle School. Firefighters are saying the blaze is a fuel-led fire with explosions and that a partial collapse has occurred.

North Middle School has canceled classes as a result.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man arrested after fatal shooting in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Man charged in execution-style shooting death in downtown St. Louis
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
4 victims who died in weekend crash in Midtown identified
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4...
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General, Gardner responds in YouTube interview

Latest News

A big fire broke out at Bill's Service Center in O'Fallon, Mo. Wednesday morning
Massive fire breaks out at building in O’Fallon, Mo.
‘A very conservative community’ Des Peres pumping brakes on weed shops in the city
‘A very conservative community’ Des Peres pumping brakes on weed shops in the city
Freddy’s coming to Busch Stadium
Freddy’s coming to Busch Stadium
New designs released for ambitious Brickline Greenway project
New designs released for ambitious Brickline Greenway project