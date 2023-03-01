Illinois lawmakers looking to ban foam cookware

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new proposal in Illinois could have you soon ditching styrofoam cups.

On Tuesday, a ban on all foam food ware, including cups and takeout containers, passed out of a House committee.

The EPA estimates Americans throw away 70 million foam cups every day. That waste can make it back into your home via your drinking water---

Currently, eigh states have a similar ban.

If approved by the legislature and governor, it would go into law next year.

