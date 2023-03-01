Illinois lawmakers looking to ban foam cookware

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new proposal in Illinois could have you soon ditching styrofoam cups.

On Tuesday, a ban on all foam food ware, including cups and takeout containers, passed out of a House committee.

The EPA estimates Americans throw away 70 million foam cups every day. That waste can make it back into your home via your drinking water---

Currently, eigh states have a similar ban.

If approved by the legislature and governor, it would go into law next year.

‘A very conservative community’ Des Peres pumping brakes on weed shops in the city
Freddy’s coming to Busch Stadium
New designs released for ambitious Brickline Greenway project
‘I can’t get my daughter back’ Mother of Forest Park crash victim talks of the pain from losing...
