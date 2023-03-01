‘I can’t get my daughter back’ Mother of Forest Park crash victim talks of the pain from losing daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stephanie Boyd, the mother of Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, now lives with an unimaginable pain. Her 18-year-old daughter is dead after a tragic crash early Sunday morning.

“I can’t get my daughter back,” Boyd shared. “I ask God for so many things, but that’s one I can’t ask for. She won’t be here anymore. I can’t see my daughter anymore.”

Boyd last spoke with her daughter Saturday night before she walked out the door to meet up with friends.

“She asked if it was too late for her to leave, and I said yes, just stay home tonight,” Boyd said.

Stephanie Boyd, the mother of Bryanna Dentman-Johnson now lives with an unimaginable pain after her 18-year-old daughter died in a tragic crash over the weekend. These are some of the photos the family shared with me tonight. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/YFrhQ9z44T — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) March 1, 2023

Only News 4 obtained this surveillance video where the guilty driver speeds around three lanes on South Grand, through a red light, and then crashes their sedan into a Chevy Tahoe with Bryanna inside.

News 4 won’t show what happened next, but the Chevy does go through a concrete barrier, flips over onto its roof, and lands on Forest Park Parkway below.

“They were just doing what teenagers do on a Saturday night,” Boyd explained. “Go out with their friends like they normally do. They probably didn’t see that coming.”

Boyd tells me her family was preparing to plan a high school graduation party for Bryanna, but are now forced to plan a funeral.



She says she last spoke with her daughter Saturday night, before she left to hangout with friends. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/luc4HcT8Je — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) March 1, 2023

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of the Impala ran away on foot. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by submitting their tip to Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Boyd said her family hasn’t heard anything from police. She said she only knew her daughter was in the crash because a friend’s parent called at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“They didn’t tell me nothing, they haven’t told me anything,” Boyd said. “Nothing at all. Period. They haven’t even called me. I haven’t heard from the police, about my child.”

Boyd and her attorney said justice for Bryanna looks like an arrest, a thorough investigation, and MoDOT completing appropriate safety improvements to the intersection. A fix Boyd said MoDOT should have completed a long time ago.

“I feel like she would still be here today if they would have did their job properly,” Boyd said.

The family, especially Bryanna’s sister Chyna West, want St. Louis to know this soon-to-be high school graduate was a joy to each person she met.

“She was so great, she was so friendly,” West shared. “She got along with everybody. I really don’t know what to say.”

The family attorney is scheduled to sit down with police Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.