ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Opening day at Busch Stadium is weeks away, and when fans get inside before the first pitch, they’ll have some new eats.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open inside the Budweiser terrace in right field.

The new Freddy’s is a historic one. It is the first time the chain has opened a ball park location.

