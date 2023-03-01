Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief out on bond

Former Louisiana, Mo Police Chief William Jones, 50, is facing second-degree murder charges in connections with a drug overdose(Cole County Sheriff)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former Louisiana, Missouri police chief, William Jones, is out of jail.

Jones was charged earlier this year with 2nd-degree murder and drug trafficking after a man died in his house from an overdose.

Jones has paid his $300,000 bond, which had been reduced.

READ MORE: Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

