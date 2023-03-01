First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy Rain In The Morning

First Alert Weather:

A cooler but above normal day Thursday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday due to heavy rain during the morning commute

Rain late Thursday-Friday, heavy rain 1.5″ to 3″ Possible

Colder & Windy Friday

Thursday will be largely dry and we don’t expect rain to start until the evening or late evening. It will move in from the south first and overspread the area with widespread rain overnight into Friday morning.

Friday: During the morning commute expect scattered rain and storms. Some heavy rain at times. Ponding on the roads and a slow commute is expected. There may be some small creeks, streams and rivers with minor flooding. It will be in the 40s much of the day, falling to 30s by evening. Some wet snow flakes can’t be ruled out late morning to early afternoon but the better chance to see any snow in in Northeastern Missouri. And temperatures will remain above freezing. Wind gusts 30-40 mph can knock over garbage cans and take down some tree branches. Rainfall totals in the metro from 1.5″ to 2.5″ but we may see some 3″ totals south of the St. Louis metro.

Saturday is the first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a problem. It will be dry and cool to in the mid to upper 40s.

