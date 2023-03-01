Firefighters battle a two-alarm house fire with explosions in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILL. (KMOV) - Right now, firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire with explosions at 1635 Imbs Station Rd in St. Clair County, Illinois.

It is confirmed there are firearms inside the home with reports of live rounds going off.

At least half a dozen fire departments from the Metro East are on the scene.

Dupo Fire Crews working to get this scene under control after a trailer explosion on Country Acres Lane this morning. Live wires can still be seen and heard. Owner of home is rightfully distraught but says no one was inside the home. We’re working to learn the cause. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/7STrnzN8gh — Damon Arnold (@DamonArnoldKMOV) March 1, 2023

There are no reports of injuries.

KMOV has a news crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

