Firefighters battle a two-alarm house fire with explosions in St. Clair County, Illinois

There is confirmation of firearms inside the home
By Terry Cancila
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILL. (KMOV) - Right now, firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire with explosions at 1635 Imbs Station Rd in St. Clair County, Illinois.

It is confirmed there are firearms inside the home with reports of live rounds going off.

At least half a dozen fire departments from the Metro East are on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

KMOV has a news crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

