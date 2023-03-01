Cardinals fans can attend multiple home games for monthly fee with Budweiser Ballpark Pass

The exterior of Busch Stadium
The exterior of Busch Stadium(AP Photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis Cardinals fans will be able to attend as many home games as they want for a monthly fee.

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass allows fans the chance to attend as many 2023 home games as they want for a monthly fee of $34.99. On game day, pass holders will get a Standing Room ticket delivered directly to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app. Fans with the pass will also be eligible to receive the promotional giveaway item at the gate.

The pass will automatically renew each month. The pass can not be used for Opening Day and on October 1.

Click here for more details or to purchase a pass.

