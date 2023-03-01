15-year-old dead in shooting in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old girl died after being shot in the Gravois Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

A call for a shooting came in police just after 7:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Minnesota. Police said the girl had undescribed gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police have requested the help of homicide detectives for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.