Students from CVPA visit Jefferson City to speak with lawmakers on gun reform

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, students from Central Visual and Performing Arts made the trip to Jefferson City to make their plea to lawmakers, urging them to consider gun reform legislation.

This is four months after a gunman walked into CVPA and shot and killed student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka.

More than 50 students made the trip to Missouri’s Capital with letters and artwork in hand.

The students were introduced on the House floor by Representative Peter Meredith, a Democratic whose district includes South St. Louis. He said he plans to deliver the handwritten letters by the students to the House leadership in hopes of starting a conversation about gun reform.

“Once you look into the eyes of a kid and hear the kind of thing they experienced, that’s going to change some minds and give them the courage to speak truth rather than just falling in line,” Meredith said.

Students said on their bus ride to Jefferson City, they came up with a slogan together: Imagine if it was your kid.

It’s one they hope resonates with lawmakers this session.

