St. Louis man accused of producing child porn, sharing it online

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors accuse a St. Louis man of producing and sharing child pornography with multiple victims.

Tracy Jenkins, 57, was charged Friday after the FBI found a victim in a series of child sex abuse videos that were online. An investigation revealed four other children who, prosecutors allege, were victims of child sex abuse that Jenkins recorded.

More than 100 videos were found on a hard drive in Jenkins’ home. Some of the victims on those videos have not been identified yet, according to charging documents. The FBI had been working since 2017 to identify the person responsible for the videos.

If convicted, Jenkins could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
7 Day Forecast for Feb. 27
Winds Ease This Evening, Next Storm Hits Thursday-Friday
Graphic
Man dead, teen injured after shooting

Latest News

Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, had more than 60 criminal offenses
Man at center of St. Clair County standoff boasts lengthy, violent criminal history
CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers
CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers
Nico Wiley, 23, is wanted for first-degree murder.
WANTED: Man accused of murder in East St. Louis
PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody
PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody