St. Louis man accused of producing child porn, sharing it online

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors accuse a St. Louis man of producing and sharing child pornography with multiple victims.

Tracy Jenkins, 57, was charged Friday after the FBI found a victim in a series of child sex abuse videos that were online. An investigation revealed four other children who, prosecutors allege, were victims of child sex abuse that Jenkins recorded.

More than 100 videos were found on a hard drive in Jenkins’ home. Some of the victims on those videos have not been identified yet, according to charging documents. The FBI had been working since 2017 to identify the person responsible for the videos.

If convicted, Jenkins could face up to 30 years in prison.

