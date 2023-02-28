Schnucks ‘Eatwell Market’ store to open in Chesterfield

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new, and a bit rare, type of grocery store now has an opening date.

Eatwell Market by Schnucks will open on March 29 in Chesterfield. The entire store offers natural and organic foods, and the meat department will specialize in products raised without antibiotics or growth hormones.

It will also serve as a community gathering place to encourage healthier living habits. The only other eat well market is located in Columbia, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
7 Day Forecast Feb. 27
Mild Days Ahead, Next Storm Hits Thursday-Friday
Graphic
Man dead, teen injured after shooting

Latest News

Delmar Loop to host ‘420 fest’
Delmar Loop to host ‘420 fest’
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4...
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead
“I was gone.” St. Louis mother shares near death experience after giving birth
“I was gone.” St. Louis mother shares near death experience after giving birth
News 4 Investigates: Woman questions how St. Louis prosecutors handled rape case
News 4 Investigates: Woman questions how St. Louis prosecutors handled rape case