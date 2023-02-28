Schnucks ‘Eatwell Market’ store to open in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new, and a bit rare, type of grocery store now has an opening date.

Eatwell Market by Schnucks will open on March 29 in Chesterfield. The entire store offers natural and organic foods, and the meat department will specialize in products raised without antibiotics or growth hormones.

It will also serve as a community gathering place to encourage healthier living habits. The only other eat well market is located in Columbia, Missouri.

