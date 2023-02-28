Prosecutors allege woman shot man during domestic dispute in North City

Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)
Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)(MGN Online)
By Matt Woods
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors charged 44-year-old Rosalyn Anderson with shooting a man Sunday during a domestic dispute.

A 35-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital after being shot in the chest in the 4400 block of Kennerly. Police said an investigation found Anderson shot the man during an argument. The man was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Two guns were found in Anderson’s vehicle, including one that was reported stolen. The Domestic Abuse Response Team is investigating the case.

Anderson was charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action. Police did not specify the relationship between Anderson and the man.

Rosalyn Anderson has been charged in a domestic incident from Sunday.
Rosalyn Anderson has been charged in a domestic incident from Sunday.(SLMPD)

