CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating what led to a deadly shooting around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say they found one person dead in the front yard of a home on N. 57th Street in Cahokia Heights after they were called about a shooting.

Other details were not immediately known.

