Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern open in time for CITY SC’s home opener

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The excitement is building for this Saturday and the St. Louis CITY SC home opener.

If you want to watch and don’t have a ticket, a new spot just opened.

The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern opened today in Union Station across from CITYPARK Stadium.

Before today, they said they had a few successful test runs filling the 200-seat dining room, bar and private rooms.

Now they are preparing to host a watch party for CITY on Saturday.

The Pitch is open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

