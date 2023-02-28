Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A detention hearing was held in St. Louis Monday to determine if a judge would set a bond for 21-year-old Daniel Riley. He’s charged with three counts of assault and is accused of causing the February 18 accident that injured 17-year-old volleyball player, Janae Edmondson, leading to the amputation of both her legs.

Janae’s parents, James and Francene Edmondson, spoke during the hearing, urging Judge Rochelle Woodiest to withhold bond and keep Riley in jail. The couple also recalled the horrific details of the accident and of her struggles since.

James Edmondson said he remembers hearing the roar of car engines, and he said Janae shouted for him to get back. Then, he said, “The car was going so fast it took her out of my arms.”

Edmondson said he looked down and saw one of his daughter’s legs had been severed, and the other was only partially attached. He said he recalled his first aid training from the military and started gathering belts from eyewitnesses to use as tourniquets. Francene Edmondson said she held her daughter’s head and prayed.

Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100 violations

Riley was out on bond at the time of the accident on a charge of robbery. He wasn’t supposed to be driving because he did not have a valid license. Riley was also on house arrest and had violated the conditions of his bond more than 100 times.

The Edmondsons were visiting St. Louis from Tennessee while Janae competed in a volleyball tournament held at the Dome of America. The family was walking on a sidewalk near 11th and St. Charles Street when the car Riley was driving failed to yield, struck another car and then struck Janae.

In court, Francene Edmondson spoke about Riley and said, “he had no reason to be driving like that.” She told the judge that Janae had spoken about Riley, “She asked, ‘Is he going to stay in jail?’”

The Edmondsons said Janae told them she doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt like her. They urged the judge to rule that Riley be held without bond. Defense attorney Daniel Diemar asked the judge to set bond.

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash

But judge Woodiest said after taking into consideration a number of factors, she ordered Riley to be held without bond and said, “This will ensure the safety of the community.”

The Edmondsons said Janae has undergone five surgeries and will still need three more before she can be discharged and the family can return to Tennessee.

Riley’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
7 Day Forecast for Feb. 27
Winds Ease This Evening, Next Storm Hits Thursday-Friday
Graphic
Man dead, teen injured after shooting

Latest News

Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, had more than 60 criminal offenses
Man at center of St. Clair County standoff boasts lengthy, violent criminal history
CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers
CVPA group headed to Jefferson City to talk with lawmakers
St. Louis CITY SC hosts block party
St. Louis CITY SC hosts block party
PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody
PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody