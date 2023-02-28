Ending February on a warm note, tracking showers later

First Alert Weather:

Dry and mild for the end of February and first day of March

Rain hits Thursday-Friday may end as wet snow

Cool Down For Friday-Saturday

Today: For the final day of meteorological winter, we’ll enjoy spring-like temps! Highs reaching 61° today and decreasing cloud cover. Tonight our low drops to 49°.

Tomorrow: March 1st brings in warm temperatures, but the extent of the warmth will depend on the timing of some low pressure moving through the Upper Midwest. Trends are showing that temperatures will generally sit in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. If the low is slower moving through the Upper Midwest, we may see even warmer temperatures.

Thursday into Friday: This is a very complicated forecast because of the uncertainty that exists with the track of our next system, and also the temperatures. Low pressure will move in from the southwest bringing rainfall overnight Thursday. There are two scenarios we’re watching.

A northern track of the low will just bring rain for us Friday, while snow will be possible in northern Missouri (out of our coverage area). However, if the track is instead slightly south, then it’s possible some wet flakes may fall Friday morning. Temperatures while any snow falls will likely be above freezing, so accumulations would be minimal. Additionally, if anything sticks it will melt quickly and won’t have long-lasting impacts.

Saturday is the first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a major problem. It will be dry and cool to chilly in the low 40s falling to upper 30s during the game.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.