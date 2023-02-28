Mild Days, Late Week Storm With Rain & Wind

First Alert Weather:

Warmer Wednesday, pushing near 70°

Rain & storms Thursday-Friday, heavy rain 1.5″ to 2.5″ Possible

Rain may end as wet snow, better chances West/Northwest

Tomorrow: March 1st will be a mild day with increasing clouds. Highs will push near 70. It will be dry for St. Louis and much of the area, but there is a slight chance for a quick storm south around 4-6 PM from Farmington to Sparta, IL to Nashville, IL and south. We can’t rule out a strong storm if a weak front can get a storm going to the south. Again, it will be dry for St. Louis.

Thursday into Friday: This is a very complicated storm system with multiple impacts across the region. For much of the area the two biggest impacts will be rain/storms and wind. Some may get wet snow as the rain ends, but the latest track of the system would favor areas west/northwest and perhaps just outside our coverage areas. However, that exact snow line location can change if the track changes, so stay tuned for updates.

Rain: Rain develops late afternoon Thursday and into the evening. It will turn more widespread and heavier Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance for thunderstorms. Currently we expect the severe threat to remain well south and we’ll keep you posted if that shifts north. The rain tapers off by mid-afternoon on Friday with 1.5″ to 2.5″ rainfall. So, watch for minor flooding and rising levels on small creeks and rivers.

Wind: The strongest winds will be Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Sustained winds will top 20mph at times and gusts will range from 30-45 mph. That’s enough to tip over some garbage cans and take down tree branches or perhaps a weakened tree limb.

Snow: The snow zone looks to setup more in Central Missouri to Northeast Missouri. But that may shift as the track of the Low pressure shifts. it’s also possible that as the rain tapers off we see some wet snowflakes in the early to mid afternoon on Friday. But at this point we don’t expect any snow impacts in the St. Louis metro and we’ll watch the snow zone to the northwest for any shifts.

Friday Late Morning-Early Afternoon (Gray)

Saturday is the first-ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a major problem. It will be dry and cool to in the mid to low 40s.

