Mild Days Ahead, Next Storm Hits Thursday-Friday

First Alert Weather:

Dry and mild much of the week

Rain hits Thursday-Friday, may end as wet snow

Cool Down For Friday-Saturday

It will be mild for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and dry weather.

Thursday starts dry but watch for rain by late afternoon and evening. This rain from Thursday into Friday could give us 1″ to 2″ and it will turn very windy Thursday night into Friday.

Friday morning could be interesting if this storm system takes more of a Southerly track as we could get hit with rain switching to a heavy wet snow. And perhaps heavy enough to over come above freezing temperatures and stick for a while on grass before melting. However, some models advertise a more northern track that puts St. Louis in mostly rain with perhaps some wet flakes as it ends late morning to midday. It does look to dry out Friday afternoon.

Saturday is the first ever home opener at CityPark for St. Louis City SC and the weather won’t be a major problem. It will be dry and cool to chilly in the low 40s falling to upper 30s.

