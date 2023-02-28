‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two days after a crash in midtown that killed four people and left four people injured we’re still learning more.

St. Louis Police said early Sunday morning, a Chevy Impala ran a red light on Grand Blvd. and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe then flipped over the bridge and landed on its roof.

Police are still looking for the driver of the Chevy Impala that caused the crash. Police say they left the scene after the crash.

One of the men inside the Tahoe, 19-year-old Courtney McKinley, can’t believe he made it out alive.

“I’m surprised I’m here, I ain’t going to lie to you,” said McKinley.

Mckinley said he was driving on Forest Park Ave. when his vision all of a sudden went black but said he felt everything.

“Terrifying. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” said McKinley.

The teen now needs a cane to walk. He has broken ribs, a fractured spine, a tooth knocked out, a dislocated shoulder and bruises all over his body.

“I woke up in the hospital, like dang it’s really real,” said McKinley.

Out of eight people in the Chevy Tahoe, four were killed in the crash, including Courtney’s brother Corntrail McKinley.

“I have to be strong,” said Shanta Lucius, mother of Courtney and Corntrail.

Lucius describes the two boys as inseparable and said many thought they were twins.

She said she was called by Courtney to get to the scene of the crash that night. She came and stayed for several hours, but was never told that one of her kids died.

She said she found out the next day when her sister was called in to identify the body.

“I don’t even know how my son died, I don’t even know how this accident happened,” said Lucius.

The Chevy Tahoe belonged to Shanta, but she loaned it to her sons and their friends that night.

In grief, she wonders what she could have done differently.

“I feel like I could have kept them here a little bit longer or said no to using my truck,” said Lucius.

Courtney said that he talks to the three victims that made it out alive frequently, and while they are all severely injured like him, they’re doing okay.

News 4 asked St. Louis Police about whether they called and informed the parents of the four deceased kids that their children had passed away.

We are still waiting for a response.

