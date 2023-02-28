Group shows support for Kim Gardner amid backlash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday morning a group rallied around St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on the steps of the Circuit Court House downtown.

Gardner has 13 days to respond to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s motion to remove her from office.

Ultimately, a judge will decide Gardner’s future.

The fallout is growing past the city’s borders. On Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis County Council members discussed a resolution condemning Gardner during their weekly meeting.

Three council members approved the proposal, but three voted no. This meant the resolution did not pass.

