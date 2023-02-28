Delmar Loop to host ‘420 fest’
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Delmar Loop is one of the area’s top go-to’s for entertainment. In the winter, you have the Ice Carnival and plenty of concerts at multiple venues year-round.
But now, the long stretch of street is venturing in a new direction: marijuana.
The Loop will have its first 420 fest this year on April 22.
It is designed to give people a look inside marijuana culture.
It will feature glass-blowing, live music and demonstrations by top cannabis chefs from across the country.
There will also be more than two dozen street vendors.
