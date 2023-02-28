Delmar Loop to host ‘420 fest’

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Delmar Loop is one of the area’s top go-to’s for entertainment. In the winter, you have the Ice Carnival and plenty of concerts at multiple venues year-round.

But now, the long stretch of street is venturing in a new direction: marijuana.

The Loop will have its first 420 fest this year on April 22.

It is designed to give people a look inside marijuana culture.

It will feature glass-blowing, live music and demonstrations by top cannabis chefs from across the country.

There will also be more than two dozen street vendors.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
7 Day Forecast Feb. 27
Mild Days Ahead, Next Storm Hits Thursday-Friday
Graphic
Man dead, teen injured after shooting

Latest News

‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4...
‘I’m surprised I’m here’ Victim of Forest Park crash gives his perspective of crash that left 4 dead
“I was gone.” St. Louis mother shares near death experience after giving birth
“I was gone.” St. Louis mother shares near death experience after giving birth
News 4 Investigates: Woman questions how St. Louis prosecutors handled rape case
News 4 Investigates: Woman questions how St. Louis prosecutors handled rape case
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General
Judge issues timeline for Gardner to respond to Attorney General, Gardner responds in YouTube interview