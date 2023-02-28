41 dogs being brought back to Humane Society in St. Louis after rescue near Joplin

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 41 dogs from Newton County in southwest Missouri Tuesday.

The Humane Society says the dogs, which include puppies, were being kept by a hoarder in inhumane conditions. The property was littered with junk, rusted machinery and dilapidated cars that the dogs were confined to. Many of the dogs were filthy; one dog was limping. The Humane Society says the property owner told them the dog had been hit by a car within the past 24 hours.

None of the dogs received any veterinary care, the owner told the Humane Society.

The dogs are being brought back to the Humane Society in South City, where the dogs will be evaluated for treatment. The Humane Society says they will be available for adoption after they have been rehabilitated.

