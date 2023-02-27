WANTED: Man accused of murder in East St. Louis

Nico Wiley, 23, is wanted for first-degree murder.
Nico Wiley, 23, is wanted for first-degree murder.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man charged with murder.

Nico Wiley, 23, of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Bryan Campbell. Campbell was found dead outside a home in the 600 block of N. 22nd Street in East St. Louis on Feb. 4. He was charged three days later.

Wiley is considered armed and dangerous, according to Illinois State Police. Anyone with information that can assist troopers is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or online here. Witness can remain anonymous.

