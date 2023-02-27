St. Louis CITY SC hosts block party
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will host a city block party to kick off the inaugural home match at CITYPARK on Saturday.
Organizers call it a block party meets music festival. The block party begins Friday at 6 p.m.
It will be held in Lou Fusz Plaza on the east side of CITYPARK.
It will feature performances by:
- Kennedy Holmes
- Mvstermind
- Dj Pee Wee
- Metro Boomin
The Friday block party is limited to 5,000 fans and you need a ticket. The tickets are free.
You can get them on a first-come, first-served basis beginning this Thursday at 2 p.m. on SeatGeek or STL CITY SC app.
You are limited to 2 tickets per person.
The block party on Saturday doesn’t require a ticket. It begins at 4 p.m. at Lou Fusz Plaza and is open to the public. DJ Mahf will be performing.
