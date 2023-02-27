Research suggests link between Alzheimer’s and Down syndrome

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More research is being done around a link between Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s.

Not only does the disease impact a large portion of people with Down syndrome, but they’re also affected differently by that diagnosis.

We are excited to announce a collaboration with @ALZGreaterMo and @dsagsl! Join us for this free educational program to learn about aging in individuals with #Downsyndrome and what to expect for the future. You can find more info here: https://t.co/7gxOrRLZJc pic.twitter.com/FPW0WTisla — Ances BioImaging Laboratory (@AncesLaboratory) February 16, 2023

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis serves more than 2,000 people across the Metro.

Executive director Erin Suelmann says people with Down syndrome are living longer than they ever have before, and it’s leading to more research around a connection between Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s.

“100% of the people with Down syndrome will develop the same plaques and tangles in their brain as a typically developing person with Alzheimer’s disease,” Suelmann says. “So there is a connection that third copy of the chromosome is causing all people with Down syndrome to develop these plaques and tangles.”

However, that doesn’t mean everyone with down syndrome will get that diagnosis.

By the time they’re in their sixties, Suelmann says half of the people with Down syndrome will develop symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

“When we talk about research understanding treatments and cures, there is so much that we can learn about why 50% of those people are getting the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and the other 50% are not,” Suelmann says.

There is hope on the horizon to slow memory loss through FDA-approved drugs.

However, VP of programming for the Alzheimer’s Association Sarah Lovegreen says those treatments haven’t been tested on people with down syndrome.

“We don’t know if they’re effective so we’re still needing to do a lot of that work,” Lovegreen says.

Lovegreen is recommending people with down syndrome to get a baseline screening at 30-years-old.

It allows caretakers and doctors to track any changes that develop.

“There may need to be more advanced care planning for the person living with the disease, should they outlive their parents or other caregiver,” Lovegreen says.

A free, virtual program is being offered on Tuesday to offer resources to community members.

You can register for that here.

