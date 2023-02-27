PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A child accidentally shot their 13-year-old sister after finding their older brother’s gun Saturday, police said.

The younger sibling of the victim, whose age is not mentioned, somehow got their 19-year-old brother’s gun in the 3100 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police believe the younger sibling then accidentally shot the 13-year-old. Police are still looking into how the younger child got the gun.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody after the incident for endangering the welfare of a child, which happened around 6 p.m. The 13-year-old was listed in stable condition.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.