PD: 13-year-old shot after younger sibling finds gun, older brother in custody

Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)
Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)(MGN Online)
By Matt Woods
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A child accidentally shot their 13-year-old sister after finding their older brother’s gun Saturday, police said.

The younger sibling of the victim, whose age is not mentioned, somehow got their 19-year-old brother’s gun in the 3100 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police believe the younger sibling then accidentally shot the 13-year-old. Police are still looking into how the younger child got the gun.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody after the incident for endangering the welfare of a child, which happened around 6 p.m. The 13-year-old was listed in stable condition.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Early Sunday morning crash leaves four dead, four teens injured
Officer shot, one dead, standoff active in St. Clair County
Suspect dead after man killed, officer injured in Dupo shooting
Possible mountain lion in Columbia, Illinois
Animal in video shot in Columbia, Illinois is not a mountain lion, officials say
Graphic
Man dead, teen injured after shooting
Today
First Alert Weather Day : Winds continue through the afternoon

Latest News

A man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, police tell News 4
Man shot, killed in downtown St. Louis Monday morning
Suspect identified in Dupo shooting, standoff
Man killed in downtown St. Louis shooting Monday
Man killed in downtown St. Louis shooting Monday
Officer shot, one dead, standoff active in St. Clair County
Suspect dead after man killed, officer injured in Dupo shooting