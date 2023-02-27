One dead in fatal fire in the Greater Ville neighborhood
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Firefighters confirm one person died in a fire last night on Greer Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m.
Firefighters rescued one man on the first floor but couldn’t reach the victim on the second floor because of dangerous conditions.
Crews found the victim’s body earlier today on the second floor of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
