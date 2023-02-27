One dead in fatal fire in the Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Firefighters confirm one person died in a fire last night on Greer Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters rescued one man on the first floor but couldn’t reach the victim on the second floor because of dangerous conditions.

4600blk of Greer - One fatality. Companies are on scene and have located the occupant that was unaccounted for from last night’s #fire.



Fire investigators & @SLMPD Regional Bomb & Arson investigating. #STLCity https://t.co/BPnbPpImTA pic.twitter.com/YofXi4Mukk — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 26, 2023

Crews found the victim’s body earlier today on the second floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

